Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Carberry

Kevin Carberry enters his first season with the New Orleans Saints and seventh as an NFL coach. He will serve as assistant offensive line coach in 2023, assisting Saints offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

Carberry comes to New Orleans from the Los Angeles Rams, where he served the last two seasons as the team's offensive line coach. Over his two Rams seasons, Carberry helped steer the line through everything from youth to injuries to Covid-19 issues. Last season, Los Angeles was forced to use 13 offensive line combinations in 17 games, overseeing progress from several young offensive linemen in the process.

Under Carberry's guidance, the Super Bowl Champion Rams finished the 2021 season tied for sixth in least sacks allowed (31). The unit started the same five linemen 13 of 17 games played. There were two weeks where the offensive line unit did not allow a sack and they allowed just one sack on only seven occasions in 2021. Carberry's unit also finished seventh-best in QB sack rate (4.9%) and third-best in pressures allowed per dropback (26.8%). In 2021, the Rams' offensive line finished on top of the league rankings in average time to pressure allowed on offense (2.67 seconds) and 14th in average time to throw (2.79 seconds).

Carberry joined the Rams after spending the prior three seasons at Stanford as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach. Despite playing just six games in 2020 compared to 12 in 2019, Stanford saw improvement in rushing touchdowns (15 in 2020 vs. eight in 2019), on third down (48 percent in 2020 vs. 39 percent in 2019) and in red zone offense (touchdowns on 78 percent of attempts in 2020 vs. 47 percent in 2019). The Cardinal finished third in the Pac 12 in total offense (420.0 ypg.). Across Carberry's tenure, the Cardinal offensive line produced three All-Pac-12 selections.

Carberry spent the 2016-17 seasons as the assistant offensive line coach with the Washington Commanders and the 2014-15 seasons as an offensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. While with Washington, Carberry and offensive line coach Bill Callahan presided over one of the league's top units in 2016, producing two Pro Bowlers (tackle Trent Williams and guard Brandon Scherff) for the first time since 1991. The unit powered Washington to the third-ranked offense in the NFL, allowing the team to average more than 400 yards per game for the first time in team history and allowing only 23 sacks -- fourth in the NFL.

Carberry also coached during his playing career, serving as the defensive coordinator, defensive line and inside linebackers coach at St. Ignatius College Prep (Ill.), during his AFL years in 2007-08. In 2006, he was a varsity assistant for Illinois state champion St. Rita High School, his alma mater.

Carberry, a four-year letterman at Ohio, earned All-MAC honors as senior team captain. The defensive lineman graduated from Ohio in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and earned his master's in sports administration from Kansas in 2010.

PLAYING CAREER: Ohio University, 2002-05; Detroit Lions, 2005; Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe), 2006; New York Dragons (Arena Football League), 2007; Philadelphia Soul (AFL), 2008.