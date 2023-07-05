Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his fifth season with the Black & Gold

Jul 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
D.J. Williams

Offensive Assistant

  • College: Grambling State

D.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant, after helping the coaching staff during 2017 training camp and both the club's coaches and football operations in 2018.

Williams graduated from Grambling State in 2015, where he played quarterback for the Tigers from 2011-14, starting contests all four seasons and earning tryouts with several NFL teams following the conclusion of his college career.

D.J. Williams is the son of Washington Commanders executive Doug Williams, who won Super Bowl XXII as their starting quarterback, the pinnacle of his 12-year storied pro playing career, followed by a long tenure in NFL front offices.

From 2019-21 and in 2023, Williams has participated in the NFL/Black College Football Hall of Fame Quarterback Coaching Summit. He served as the National Team quarterbacks coach at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

PLAYING CAREER: Grambling State, 2011-14.

D.J. Williams coaching career

TeamPosition HeldYears
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive Assistant2019-present

