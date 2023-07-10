Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

Bicknell is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 10, 2023 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
Bob Bicknell

Senior Offensive Assistant

  • College: Boston College

Bob Bicknell is in his second season as a senior offensive assistant on Dennis Allen's coaching staff.

Bicknell (pronounced "bick-NELL"), has 14 years of NFL experience in the coaching ranks and 29 years of college and professional experience overall. The Holliston, Mass. native possesses extensive coaching experience on both the offensive line and at the skill positions.

From 2018-20, Bicknell served as wide receivers coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in the development of a pair of young wideouts in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Bicknell's tutelage in his first season in Cincinnati in 2018 helped Boyd make a big jump in his third campaign, when he finished with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. In each of his three seasons, tutoring Boyd the wideout posted at least 76 receptions. A second round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020, Higgins finished his rookie season under Bicknell's tutelage with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with his catch total tying a Bengals rookie record at the time.

Prior to his arrival in Cincinnati, Bicknell spent the 2017 season as the wide receivers coach at Baylor University, where he helped sophomore Denzel Mims to career-highs in catches (61), receiving yards (1087) and TDs (eight).

Bicknell tutored the wideouts under Chip Kelly with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). During his Eagles tenure, Bicknell helped guide DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin and Jordan Matthews to career-high receiving yardage and receiving touchdown totals. In 2013, Bicknell helped Jackson set career-highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,332) and tied his career-best in scoring grabs (nine) en route to his third Pro Bowl selection.

From 2010-12, Bicknell was on the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff, serving as tight ends coach from 2010-11 and wide receivers coach in 2012, when he helped Stevie Johnson to his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Bicknell broke into the NFL coaching ranks in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he initially served as assistant offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive line coach (2008) and then moving to tight ends coach (2009). In 2008, Bicknell helped the Chiefs' offensive line support a powerful running attack that tied for the AFC lead in rushing, at 4.8 yards per carry.

Before joining NFL coaching, Bicknell served as the offensive line coach at Temple University in 2006. Prior to his time at Temple, he spent eight years in NFL Europe (1998-2005), including stints as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the Cologne Centurions (2004-05) and Berlin Thunder (2001-03). During his time in Europe, Bicknell won three consecutive World Bowls as part of the coaching staff of the Thunder (2000-01) and Frankfurt Galaxy (1999). Bicknell began his coaching career at Boston University, where he coached safeties, running backs and linebackers from 1993-97.

Bicknell was a three-year letterwinner as a tight end at Boston College from 1989-91 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in speech communications. He comes from a football family, as his father, Jack Sr., was the head coach at BC from 1981-90 and spent 13 seasons as a head coach in NFL Europe before retiring in 2007. His brother, Jack, Jr., is currently the offensive line coach at the University of Wisconsin, previously served as an NFL assistant with several teams and was head coach at Louisiana Tech for eight seasons (1999-2006).

PLAYING CAREER: Boston College, 1989-91.

Bob Bicknell Coaching Career

TeamPosition HeldYears
Boston University (college)Safeties Coach1993
Boston University (college)Running Backs Coach1994
Boston University (college)Linebackers Coach1995-97
Frankfurt Galaxy (NFL Europe)Defensive Line Coach1998
Frankfurt Galaxy (NFL Europe)Offensive Line Coach1999
Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe)Offensive Line Coach2000
Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe)Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach2001-03
Cologne Centurions (NFL Europe)Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach2004-05
Temple (college)Offensive Line Coach2006
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Assistant Offensive Line Coach2007
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Offensive Line Coach2008
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Tight Ends Coach2009
Buffalo Bills (NFL)Tight Ends Coach2010-11
Buffalo Bills (NFL)Wide Receivers Coach2012
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)Wide Receivers Coach2013-15
San Francisco 49ers (NFL)Wide Receivers Coach2016
Baylor University (college)Wide Receivers Coach2017
Cincinnati Bengals (NFL)Wide Receivers Coach2018-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Senior Offensive Assistant2022-present

Photos: 2023 Saints Rookie Tour Part 2

New Orleans Saints rookies for the upcoming 2023 NFL season tour the city of New Orleans for the second time as they enjoy some down time ahead of Saints Training Camp.

