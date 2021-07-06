Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 16th season with the Black & Gold

Jul 06, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Carmichael-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Carmichael_2560x1440_040418

Pete Carmichael

Offensive Coordinator

  • College: Boston College
  • Hometown: Framingham, MA

Pete Carmichael is in his 13th season as New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator after tutoring the quarterbacks his first three years with the club.

He has been a key figure in the planning and preparations of an offensive attack that has been ranked first in the NFL in yardage in six seasons and in the top 10 each campaign from 2006-19. During Carmichael's tenure on the New Orleans coaching staff, the club's 14-year streak of finishing in the top 10 in offense was the third-longest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Additionally, quarterback Drew Brees, who retired following the 2020 season, was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times, while becoming the league's all-time leader in completions and passing yardage.

Carmichael guided a Saints offense that ranked No. 6 in rushing offense with 141.6 yards per game and had a league-best 30 rushing touchdowns, a team record and tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books, en route to a 12-4 record and the team's fourth consecutive NFC South championship. The Saints also finished fourth in the NFL in points per game (30.1) and New Orleans quarterbacks threw only eight interceptions, tied for the fourth-lowest total in the league. Brees completed 275-of-39 passes (70.5 percent) for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns, only six interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating, ranked first in the NFL in fourth quarter passer rating (128.7), second in completion percentage and sixth in passer rating. Also, running back Alvin Kamara, turned in a breakout campaign, leading the NFL with a club-record 21 touchdowns, while carrying 187 times for a career-high 932 yards (5.2 average) with 16 touchdowns. He led all running backs in receiving with a career-high and team-best 83 receptions for 756 yards (9.1 average) with five touchdowns, finishing third in the league with a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage. Kamara left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat were named to the Pro Bowl, while Kamara and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were selected second-team Associated Press All-Pro.

Pete Carmichael Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
New Hampshire (College) Assistant offensive line coach 1994
Louisiana Tech (College) Quarterbacks coach 1995-99
Cleveland Browns (NFL) Tight ends coach & offensive assistant 2000
Washington (NFL) Offensive assistant & quality control coach 2001
San Diego Chargers (NFL) Offensive assistant & quality control coach 2002-05
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive coordinator 2006-present

Related Links

Saints in action: Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
1 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
2 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
3 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
4 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
5 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
6 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
7 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
8 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
9 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
10 / 10

Take a look at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

'You want to be able to do what your club wants to do while abiding by the rules'
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

'I'm home. This is where we're from'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
news

J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

'He was a no-nonsense guy, knew what he wanted to do'
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints' staff
news

New Orleans Saints will not have formal practice setup this offseason

'I think it's moved in a direction where we're spending a lot more time with them in the weight room, running, conditioning'
news

Q&A with New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha

Lauscha was named Saints president nine years ago today
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints will have quantity to find the quality they seek in this year's NFL Draft

Saints enter draft with eight picks, twice as many as last year
Advertising