Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

He has been a key figure in the planning and preparations of an offensive attack that has been ranked first in the NFL in yardage in six seasons and in the top 10 each campaign from 2006-19. During Carmichael's tenure on the New Orleans coaching staff, the club's 14-year streak of finishing in the top 10 in offense was the third-longest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Additionally, quarterback Drew Brees, who retired following the 2020 season, was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times, while becoming the league's all-time leader in completions and passing yardage.

Carmichael guided a Saints offense that ranked No. 6 in rushing offense with 141.6 yards per game and had a league-best 30 rushing touchdowns, a team record and tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books, en route to a 12-4 record and the team's fourth consecutive NFC South championship. The Saints also finished fourth in the NFL in points per game (30.1) and New Orleans quarterbacks threw only eight interceptions, tied for the fourth-lowest total in the league. Brees completed 275-of-39 passes (70.5 percent) for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns, only six interceptions and a 106.4 passer rating, ranked first in the NFL in fourth quarter passer rating (128.7), second in completion percentage and sixth in passer rating. Also, running back Alvin Kamara, turned in a breakout campaign, leading the NFL with a club-record 21 touchdowns, while carrying 187 times for a career-high 932 yards (5.2 average) with 16 touchdowns. He led all running backs in receiving with a career-high and team-best 83 receptions for 756 yards (9.1 average) with five touchdowns, finishing third in the league with a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage. Kamara left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Andrus Peat were named to the Pro Bowl, while Kamara and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were selected second-team Associated Press All-Pro.