Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Curtis Johnson 

Johnson is entering his 11th season with New Orleans

Jul 07, 2021 at 09:02 AM
CP-Meet-Coach-Johnson-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Johnson_2560x1440_040418

Curtis Johnson

Senior Offensive Assistant

  • College: University of Idaho
  • Hometown: New Orleans, LA

In his second stint with the New Orleans Saints, Curtis Johnson enters his eleventh season on the staff. The Louisiana native has had the opportunity to coach some of the game's top receivers, including Marques Colston, Devery Henderson, Ted Ginn Jr., Joe Horn, Alshon Jeffery, Andre Johnson, Robert Meachem, Lance Moore, Santana Moss, Michael Thomas and Reggie Wayne.

Johnson possesses 37 years of coaching experience, including four as head coach at Tulane and 33 seasons in all as an assistant coach in the NFL, college and high school.

With Johnson on staff, the Saints have produced a 1,000-yard wide receiver in eight of his seasons, easily the most impressive results in franchise history. During that tenure, he has been a part of eight playoff teams, seven division titles and one Super Bowl championship.

In 2020, Johnson helped guide Emmanuel Sanders to 61 catches, 726 receiving yards and five TDs in only 14 contests. Thomas was limited by injury to just seven games, but he still managed 40 catches for 438 yards with a club-best two 100-yard performances. While fighting injuries, Tre'Quan Smith battled through injuries to have a career-high 34 receptions for a career-best 438 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and he added a pair of scoring grabs in the NFC divisional playoff game against Tampa Bay.

Curtis Johnson coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Lewiston (Idaho) High School Wide receivers coach 1984-86
Idaho (College) Wide receivers coach 1987-88
San Diego State (College) Wide receivers coach 1989-1993
SMU (College) Wide receivers coach 1994
California (College) Wide receivers coach 1995
Miami (Fla.) (College) Wide receivers coach 1996-2005
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Wide receivers coach 2006-11
Tulane (College) Head coach 2012-15
Chicago Bears (NFL) Wide receivers coach 2016
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Senior offensive assistant 2017-present

Related Links

Saints in action: Senior offensive assistant coach Curtis Johnson

Take a look at senior offensive assistant coach Curtis Johnson in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-001
1 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-004
2 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-010
3 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-008
4 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-007
5 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-006
6 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-009
7 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-005
8 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-003
9 / 10
Gallery-Curtis-Johnson-assistant-coaches-2020-002
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 16th season with the Black & Gold
news

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

'You want to be able to do what your club wants to do while abiding by the rules'
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

'I'm home. This is where we're from'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
news

J.D. Roberts, second head coach of New Orleans Saints, remembered as disciplinarian

'He was a no-nonsense guy, knew what he wanted to do'
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J.D. Roberts

Roberts was the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints' staff
news

New Orleans Saints will not have formal practice setup this offseason

'I think it's moved in a direction where we're spending a lot more time with them in the weight room, running, conditioning'
news

Q&A with New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha

Lauscha was named Saints president nine years ago today
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
Advertising