Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Curtis Johnson 

In his second stint with the New Orleans Saints, Curtis Johnson enters his eleventh season on the staff. The Louisiana native has had the opportunity to coach some of the game's top receivers, including Marques Colston, Devery Henderson, Ted Ginn Jr., Joe Horn, Alshon Jeffery, Andre Johnson, Robert Meachem, Lance Moore, Santana Moss, Michael Thomas and Reggie Wayne.

Johnson possesses 37 years of coaching experience, including four as head coach at Tulane and 33 seasons in all as an assistant coach in the NFL, college and high school.

With Johnson on staff, the Saints have produced a 1,000-yard wide receiver in eight of his seasons, easily the most impressive results in franchise history. During that tenure, he has been a part of eight playoff teams, seven division titles and one Super Bowl championship.

In 2020, Johnson helped guide Emmanuel Sanders to 61 catches, 726 receiving yards and five TDs in only 14 contests. Thomas was limited by injury to just seven games, but he still managed 40 catches for 438 yards with a club-best two 100-yard performances. While fighting injuries, Tre'Quan Smith battled through injuries to have a career-high 34 receptions for a career-best 438 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season and he added a pair of scoring grabs in the NFC divisional playoff game against Tampa Bay.