MEDIA Saints Schedule in London

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS MEDIA SCHEDULE IN LONDON</span>

Team hotel: The Grove, Chandler's Cross, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD3 4TG

Practice facility: Arsenal FC training ground, Bell Lane, London Colney, Hertfordshire

NOTE: NFL media may use the Arsenal media room on days the Saints practise at that facility.

Sunday, October 19 Saints depart Charlotte for the United Kingdom following game at Carolina Panthers

Monday October 20 7:30 a.m.: Saints arrive at Gatwick Airport South Terminal on NW 9980. Photographers and TV crews wishing to cover the Saints' arrival should contact Gatwick Airport Media Centre on 44-1293 505000 for accreditation. The NFL cannot issue airport accreditation.

3:30 p.m. Media availability with Head Coach Sean Payton in the Amber Room at The Grove. Media are asked to start gathering at 3:00 p.m. at the Ivory Foyer entrance of the hotel. Saints PR will escort Media to the Amber Room. Media are asked to not conduct interviews with players while at the hotel and are asked to not walk around the hotel without a Saints PR staff member. Timings as follows:

3:30 p.m. Head Coach Sean Payton

4:00 p.m. Quarterback Drew Brees

4:30 p.m. Running Back Reggie Bush

Tuesday, October 21 No media availability

Wednesday October 22 11:45 a.m. Saints practice, Arsenal FC, London Colney. Media credentials will be issued at the security entrance to Arsenal from 10:30 a.m. Pre-approved media only will be escorted out to practice at approximately 11:30 a.m. and will be escorted back to the Media Office after the prescribed time (approximately 15 minutes into practice). Only accredited media with prior NFL approval will gain access to practice.

NOTE: This is the only opportunity media will have to film and photograph practice while the Saints are in London

1:55 p.m. Media will be escorted back out to the practice pitches to get interviews with the following:

Head Coach Sean Payton

Quarterback Drew Brees

Cornerback Mike McKenzie

Wide Receiver Marques Colston

Thursday October 23 1:55 p.m. Saints media availability, Arsenal FC, London Colney. Credentialed media should gather in the media room from 1:25 p.m. and will be escorted to the practice pitches to get interviews with the following:

Head Coach Sean Payton

Running Back Reggie Bush

Linebacker Jonathan Vilma

Tight End Jeremy Shockey

Friday October 24 1:25 p.m. Saints media availability, Arsenal FC, London Colney. Credentialed media should gather in the media room from 1:00 pm and will be escorted out to the practice pitches to get interviews with the following:

Head Coach Sean Payton

Defensive End Will Smith

Linebacker Scott Fujita

Wide Receiver Lance Moore

IMPORTANT NOTE: If the Saints practise during the week at The Grove rather than at Arsenal, media are asked to keep the same schedule listed above but meet in the Ivory Foyer entrance for credentials and escorts. The NFL will inform credentialed media as soon as possible of any such change, but if in doubt you should contact a member of the NFL PR staff, as below:

David Tossell (07768 115723)

Henry Hodgson (07739 002044)

Neil Reynolds (07877 402898)

Saturday, October 25 No media availability.