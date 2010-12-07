Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meachem Holds New Orleans Toy Drive

Get an autograph by No. 17 in exchange for a toy donation

Dec 07, 2010 at 01:40 AM

On Tuesday Dec. 7, 2010 New Orleans Saints Super bowl Champion Robert Meachem will team up with a local Wal-Mart to kick-off the Robert Meachem/7th Ward Neighborhood Center 2010 Christmas Toy Drive.

The Wal-Mart Supercenter: Connection Center located at 8843 Veteran Memorial Blvd will host a special autograph session sponsored by Break Thru Media Magazine to encourage community to donate an unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of 5-15.

Every fan that donates a toy will receive an autographed special collector's edition of the Break Thru Media Magazine Robert Meachem Issue and a chance to meet the fan favorite.

"we are asking the Saints fans to join us in making this a special Christmas by donating a toy for the less fortunate," said Meachem. "These are difficult economic times and we just want to spread a little holiday cheer".

The autograph signing will begin at 5:17pm at Wal-Mart on Veterans Blvd near A-1 Appliance.

This Particular Wal-Mart, along with participating, Pizza Stop of New Orleans East, and Home Team Sports Shop in Chalmette, LA, and The Wisdom Reception Center have also partnered as drop off locations for Toys until December 14th. Tax-deductible donations to purchase toys are also welcomed and can be addressed to NHS/7th Ward Neighborhood Center, a 501 c non-profit and program of Neighborhood Housing Services of New Orleans. Local Businesses and Companies interested in sponsoring the Annual Toy give away can participate before it's too late.

For more information on the Robert Meachem Toy Drive please contact Johnathan Thomas.
(504)339-2390
jt@duchessentertainment.com
www.duchessentertainment.com

Drop-off Locations:
Pizza Stop-5961 Bullard, New Orleans East
Wal-Mart-8843 Veterans BLVD, Metairie
Home Team Sports Shop-9212 W J. Perez, Chalmette
The Wisdom Reception Center-1359 St. Bernard, New Orleans

