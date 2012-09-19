Martez Wilson, Rotolo's Team Up for Literacy Visit

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, Rotolo's Pizzeria gave 80 third, fourth and fifth-grade students the opportunity to spend time with Saints Defensive End Martez Wilson. The kids also got to enjoy pizza courtesy of Rotolo's.

Wilson talked to the students about the importance of school and how everything that they learn will stay with them as they grow-up and start their careers. Whatever dream job they pursue, Wilson encouraged them to focus on learning, and reading in particular, as it will be a key to success in the future.