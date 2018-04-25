Marques Colston, Roman Harper to be honored at 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL will honor outstanding members of the community throughout the three-day celebration at the 2018 NFL Draft. Special guests such as: service members, St. Jude Patient(s), youth athletes, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Team Winners, and NFL Legends will take part in the excitement of the Draft by announcing various picks and participating in festivities in Dallas.

Thirty-two NFL Legends, one representing each team, will be featured in Round 2 and Round 3. Draft announcements will feature past recipients and team winners of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

For the New Orleans Saints, legendary wide receiver Marques Colston will be honored during Round 2 (the Saints don't have a second round pick), and legendary safety Roman Harper will make the Round 3 announcement Friday evening.