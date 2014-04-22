Mark Ingram teams with Darius Rucker to win Celebrity Shootout at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

New Orleans Saints players Champ Bailey, Mark Ingram, Shayne Graham and Zach Strief participated in the Celebrity Shootout at the 2014 Zurich Classic. Photos by Doug Tatum (New Orleans Saints photos)
The team of country singer-songwriter Darius Rucker and Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints won the Celebrity Shootout Tuesday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Rucker donated his share of the $30,000 first prize to the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation. Ingram has not yet selected a charity to receive his share. Champ Bailey, Zach Strief and Shayne Graham of the Saints also participated in the four-hole shootout at TPC Louisiana.