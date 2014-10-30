Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Mark Ingram named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Mark Ingram had 172 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win against the Packers

Oct 30, 2014 at 07:30 AM

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram has been named FedEx Ground Player of the Week, the league announced Thursday.

Ingram had career-highs of 24 rushes for 172 yards, including a season-long 28-yard run and a 21-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, in the Saints 44-23 win against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

It was the second 100-yard game of Ingram's career, and coincidentally, both have come on Sunday Night Football. Last year against Dallas, Ingram had 145 yards on 14 rushes.

Saints locker room after win vs Packers

Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the win against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

