Mark Ingram named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram has been named FedEx Ground Player of the Week, the league announced Thursday.
Ingram had career-highs of 24 rushes for 172 yards, including a season-long 28-yard run and a 21-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, in the Saints 44-23 win against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
It was the second 100-yard game of Ingram's career, and coincidentally, both have come on Sunday Night Football. Last year against Dallas, Ingram had 145 yards on 14 rushes.
Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the win against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)