Mark Bonis named Saints/National Guard high school Coach of the Week

Coach Bonis and his undefeated Crusaders stormed back late in their game against Archbishop Shaw on Friday, Oct. 24 at Tad Gormley Stadium. The Crusaders scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help propel them to a 36-29 victory. The winning touchdown was set up by a Crusader interception on their 42 yard line. Congratulations to Coach Bonis and his No.7 ranked Class 5A Crusaders as they improve to 8-0 this season. Brother Martin will face Jesuit on Saturday, Nov. 1.