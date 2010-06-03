Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Marine Corps To Showcase Lombardi Trophy For Fans

Fans will have chance to view championship hardware

Jun 03, 2010 at 09:02 AM

New Orleans Saints fans attending the two open minicamp practices this weekend will have the unique opportunity to view the Lombardi Trophy, courtesy of Marine Corps RS-Baton Rouge. Viewing will begin at 1:30PM Friday, June 4th and at 8:30AM Saturday, June 5th under a tent in the main parking lot of the Saints Practice Facility on Airline Drive. The trophy will be closely guarded by two uniformed Marines for the duration of the visitation. The Saints will also be showcasing the NFC Championship Halas Trophy and additional Saints memorabilia in the Marine Corps tent.

Marine Corps RS-Baton Rouge is entering their second year as a corporate partner of the New Orleans Saints and is honored to showcase and protect the Lombardi Trophy. For further information regarding the United States Marine Corps contact Sgt. Earnest J. Barnes at earnest.barnes@marines.usmc.mil.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

