Marine Corps To Showcase Lombardi Trophy For Fans

New Orleans Saints fans attending the two open minicamp practices this weekend will have the unique opportunity to view the Lombardi Trophy, courtesy of Marine Corps RS-Baton Rouge. Viewing will begin at 1:30PM Friday, June 4th and at 8:30AM Saturday, June 5th under a tent in the main parking lot of the Saints Practice Facility on Airline Drive. The trophy will be closely guarded by two uniformed Marines for the duration of the visitation. The Saints will also be showcasing the NFC Championship Halas Trophy and additional Saints memorabilia in the Marine Corps tent.