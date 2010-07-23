Marine Corps to Host Combat Fitness Challenge

METAIRIE, La. - Before the New Orleans Saints begin preparing and training to defend their title next week with the start of Training Camp , over 150 attendees will be training and preparing for the rigors of Marine Corps Recruit Training at the Saints Training Facility.

Marine Corps Recruiting Station Baton Rouge, in partnership with the Saints, will hold a "Combat Fitness Challenge," at the Metairie training facility, July 24.

The event will be a combination of the Marine Corps' Physical Fitness Test and Combat Fitness Test, consisting of an 880 meter run, crunches, pull-ups, ammo can lift, and a demanding obstacle course.

"The participants will able to experience the Saints facility while also getting to experience some of the rigors of recruit training," said Master Sgt. Terry Hall, a 35-year-old from Alexandria, La., and the assistant recruiter instructor, for RS Baton Rouge.

The event's planners say they want to make the event physically strenuous, but not impossible to finish.

According to Maj. Ross Parrish, a 36-year-old from Destrehan, La., and the commanding officer of RS Baton Rouge, the event is an opportunity to go out into the community while partnering with a "first class" organization.

This year marks the second time the Saints and RS Baton Rouge will join together for the Combat Fitness Challenge. Last year's turnout was exceptional, according to those involved in the planning.