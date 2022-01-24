Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport 2021 season analysis:
Davenport finished his fourth season off strong. Despite only playing 11 games, he still finished tied for 20th in the league in sacks with nine and tied for 13th in forced fumbles with three. Davenport finished the 2021 season with 39 tackles, 23 of which were solo, nine tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.
New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport's best game of the 2021 season:
Davenport's best game came on a Monday night home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He posted five total tackles (two solo), one sack, and a forced fumble. In a game where the Saints were decimated by Covid, Davenport took the reins and stepped up as a leader on a defense full of young, inexperienced players.
New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport's best quote from the 2021 season:
"He's a guy that has all of the intangibles. He's fast, quick, powerful. The one thing I would say that makes him more difficult (to block) is you don't know when his power is coming. When it does come, it's a load unlike any other. He can maul anybody at any moment. You know, he's starting to realize that. He's been a great player and he's playing through injuries right now. To see the things he does to tackles sometimes, they can't really do anything about it. Marcus is a great young player. He's going to do great things in this league and I'm glad he's on our team." Offensive lineman Jordan Mills
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in action during the 2021 NFL season.