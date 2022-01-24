Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season

Jan 24, 2022 at 09:49 AM
CP-Marcus-Davenport-NOSMIA-1920
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Monday Night Football in Week 16 on December 27, 2021.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport 2021 season analysis:

Davenport finished his fourth season off strong. Despite only playing 11 games, he still finished tied for 20th in the league in sacks with nine and tied for 13th in forced fumbles with three. Davenport finished the 2021 season with 39 tackles, 23 of which were solo, nine tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport's best game of the 2021 season:

Davenport's best game came on a Monday night home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He posted five total tackles (two solo), one sack, and a forced fumble. In a game where the Saints were decimated by Covid, Davenport took the reins and stepped up as a leader on a defense full of young, inexperienced players.

New Orleans Saints DE Marcus Davenport's best quote from the 2021 season:

"He's a guy that has all of the intangibles. He's fast, quick, powerful. The one thing I would say that makes him more difficult (to block) is you don't know when his power is coming. When it does come, it's a load unlike any other. He can maul anybody at any moment. You know, he's starting to realize that. He's been a great player and he's playing through injuries right now. To see the things he does to tackles sometimes, they can't really do anything about it. Marcus is a great young player. He's going to do great things in this league and I'm glad he's on our team." Offensive lineman Jordan Mills

2021 Saints Season Photos: Marcus Davenport

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in action during the 2021 NFL season.

1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

AP Images
21 / 25

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
