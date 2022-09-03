Transcript: Manti Te'o talks life journey on Saints Podcast

SUMMERS: At what point were you like, 'Honestly what else can happen to me? What else will I have to endure?'

TE'O: That was the thought while I was laying on the field in Indianapolis, 'this cannot be happening right now, come on.' I just got my groove and I pop my Achilles. I was so grateful when the Saints signed me. Tearing your Achilles is one thing and an injury that a lot of people think is hard to come back from, but add tearing your Achilles to the career I just had of three years up and down and a lot of it was down. But, Sean Payton and the Saints gave me that opportunity and I was able to come over to the Saints. It was one of those things where I was given a role and I just enjoyed being there. I loved my teammates, I loved the city and they really rallied around me. When I got my shot to go in there, start and lead full time I played some great ball and thought, 'man this is what it used to feel like.' I like to call my Saints years my Jay-Z years because it started off with a Jay-Z concert. As I started to play my brand of football again as the Manti people knew from Notre Dame, I used have a joke with all my teammates where I would say 'I think I got my swagger back.' I definitely miss those days for sure but it was definitely a journey.

SUMMERS: In talking to so many guys around here with the Saints, they've told me so many stories of how great of a locker room guy you were. How you always came in ready to work and always came in smiling. I think that is so admirable considering everything that you've been through. How much fun did you have playing here?

TE'O: It was by far the highlight of my NFL career for sure. I will forever be grateful for the New Orleans Saints and for the Bensons. Mr. Benson was there during my time and now he has passed. Mrs. Benson is such a sweetheart. Sean Payton brought me there and Dennis Allen, who was the DC and now the head coach. I had a linebacker coach named Mike Nolan and that man had a huge impact on my life. I've tried to tell him many times that he was like a father figure to me. He was my coach for one year at the Chargers and the two and a half years I was with the Saints. He really took me in, helped me transition and feel like myself. Those were the best years. I really wish things had worked out because after my first year I had really played some great ball. I was ready to go and the city and I had the same type of energy. I loved the city, I loved the culture and I could end my career here. I could see the rest of my career here and unfortunately it didn't work out but I will always be forever grateful for the Saints organization and the city of New Orleans for what they've done for me.

SUMMERS: For so long people attributed you to what happened to you. When you came here with the Saints you said that the fans embraced you and your teammates embraced you. Were you finally yourself again?

TE'O: I would say that I was a better version of myself, probably the best version of myself. I don't think I'll ever go back to that kid at Notre Dame because that kid at Notre Dame didn't know. Like you said, you don't know what you don't know and there's a lot of things about life that I had to learn and overcome. What I overcame it made me strong. It made me strong in a way where I am able to take more and at the same time I appreciate genuine relationships with friends, fans and supporters that came up. That wasn't the case for a long time. When I went to New Orleans everybody was supportive. We would pop up to the stadium and all the guys were supportive and it was just a whole experience in itself. We would go up to the family section after the game and eat together and all of our families were there. We would go bowling and fishing together, shout out to Josh he would take us boat fishing. Those were the best times and I'm sorry I could go on and on about this.

SUMMERS: Did you ever do Mardi Gras?

TE'O: Mardi Gras was a little too crazy for me. I'm more a homebody stay inside, cook, eat and watch Food Network. Mardi Gras happened during the offseason, so I was always home during that time. Definitely during OTA's those were the days. We were constantly boat fishing down South, it was crazy.

SUMMERS: You said that you watched the Food Network, so what was your favorite food around town? Where did you like to go?

TE'O: Believe it or not there's a place called Banh Mi Boys that's a gas station literally right down the street. That place right there. If it wasn't for the heat in New Orleans and just how hard practices were, I would probably be overweight. That shrimp po'boy over there was one of my favorites. Where else would I go? There was a Vietnamese restaurant that was just up the street from where I lived that I went to all the time. Downtown, obviously, was all the fancy stuff and I would only go down there when we had our defensive dinners every Thursday night or Friday night after weigh-ins. That was the culture there. As teammates we always got together and spent time together. In the locker room we would play video games and everybody had a Switch that we would be playing Fortnite, Mario Kart or Smash Bros. Everybody was just hanging out and there comes a time where we're like, 'we have to go home, because we have families to get to.' It was such an amazing experience. We got to go to London and the way Sean Payton and the Saints do trips, there's nobody who does it better than that. We spent the whole week up there just to get acclimated but he made sure we had time to actually enjoy it. He always reminds us that we are up there for business so when it's time to have fun have fun but when it's time for business you already know what it is. I just loved it.

SUMMERS: They are going to London this year so we will see if it's a little different under Dennis Allen as the new head coach. How much have you kept up with the Saints and where the organization is going right now?

TE'O: I keep up. Obviously, I don't know the details of everything that's going on because I don't I like to bug my teammates and ask what's going on, but I'll check in once in a while. Cam lived down the street from me when I lived there but I don't know if he's moved since. I really loved Cam and obviously I was really close with Drew because he and I both lived in San Diego. I would go train with them over there sometimes. The guys that I was closest with were Craig Robertson and Alex Anzalone, but Craig retired and Alex is in Detroit. I've always been watching Marshon (Lattimore) and I just love Marshon, that's my dog. I'm always watching and I don't have a team that I root for, but I have my brothers that I hope do well. I would say that if I had to root for somebody it would be the Saints just because all the memories that I had over there.

SUMMERS: Great answer, so the Saints are going all the way this year. That's what I'm hearing.