Malcolm Jenkins Named Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week

The Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week announced at the New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers game was Safety Malcolm Jenkins for his outstanding efforts in the community.

Since being drafted by the Saints in 2009, Jenkins has felt a connection with the city of New Orleans. That connection has helped him develop The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation – an organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of youth. Jenkins started his foundation in 2010 and is focused on youth in underserved communities by providing resources, innovative opportunities and experiences that will help youth develop skills to succeed in life and become contributing members of the community.

This fall, the foundation hosted a Taste of New Orleans event at the Pavilion of Two Sisters in City Park. The event was the first for the foundation and was designed to celebrate the region's best food, paired with the nation's top wineries, all coordinated to raise awareness and funding support for* *R.E.W.A.R.D.S. programs, as well as supporting the recovery efforts of recreational play areas in St. Tammany and St. John the Baptist parishes damaged by Hurricane Isaac.

Project R.E.W.A.R.D.S. is dedicated to cultivating and creating service, education and character development programs and initiatives for area youth and teens. The Greater New Orleans Urban League College Track program is one of the R.E.W.A.R.D.S. program partners

For more information, visit the foundation's website here.