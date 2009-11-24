Malcolm Jenkins Candidate for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

<span> <span style="">SAINTS CB MALCOLM JENKINS, BROWNS WR MOHAMED MASSAQUOI, BENGALS RB BERNARD SCOTT, LIONS QB MATTHEW STAFFORD & CARDINALS RB BEANIE WELLS CANDIDATES FOR </span> </span> <span> <span style="">PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF WEEK HONORS</span> </span> <span> </span> <br> <span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">Fans To Vote For Winner On NFL.com</span>

Cornerback MALCOLM JENKINS of the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver MOHAMED MASSAQUOI of the Cleveland Browns, running back BERNARD SCOTT of the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback MATTHEW STAFFORD of the Detroit Lions and running back BEANIE WELLS of the Arizona Cardinals are the finalists for PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK honors for games played on November 19 - 23, the NFL announced today.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 9 am ET and ending Friday at noon ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIV in South Florida.

A closer look at the finalists:

• New Orleans' MALCOLM JENKINS made seven tackles, defensed two passes and recorded his first career interception in the Saints' 38 – 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• Cleveland's MOHAMED MASSAQUOI recorded five receptions for 115 yards and a 59-yard touchdown, the first of his career, in the Browns' 38 – 37 loss to the Detroit Lions.

• Cincinnati's BERNARD SCOTT rushed 21 times for 119 yards, recorded three receptions for 32 yards and added one kickoff return for 15 yards in the Bengals' 20 – 17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

• Detroit's MATTHEW STAFFORD threw five touchdowns with two interceptions, completing 26 of 43 passes for 422 yards in the Lions' 38 – 37 win over the Cleveland Browns.

• Arizona's BEANIE WELLS rushed 14 times for 74 yards and one touchdown and added 11 yards receiving in the Cardinals' 21 – 13 win over the St. Louis Rams.