Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Madden Simulation Week 3: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Simulating New Orleans's week three matchup against Atlanta with Ea Sports' Madden 17.

Sep 23, 2016 at 02:46 AM

Story by Brad Friedman; NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans-Atlanta match-ups rarely fail to produce drama and their week three meeting was no exception. Mark Ingram's bruising 2-yard touchdown run and New Orleans's subsequent two-point conversion capped off a wild fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime.

From there, the Saints (1-2) forced Atlanta (1-2) to punt on its first drive and proceeded to march into field goal range. Wil Lutz snuck a 47-yard attempt just inside of the left upright to secure a 38-35 Saints victory.

The field goal was Lutz's third made attempt, he missed a 54-yard attempt during the first quarter, but his opportunity to play hero almost didn't come to fruition.

The Falcons and Saints traded punches throughout the final quarter, combining for a whopping 29 points in the final 15 minutes of regulation. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw both of his touchdowns in the quarter, finding Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones for 22-yard and 7-yard touchdowns, respectively. Saints quarterback Drew Brees sandwiched his 6-yard toss to Brandin Cooks in-between Ryan's touchdowns, leaving New Orleans in a 35-27 hole with four minutes remaining after the Jones touchdown.

New Orleans needed just about every second. With 20 seconds and a timeout remaining, and the entire playbook at Coach Sean Payton's disposal, New Orleans dialed up an Ingram pitch to the right side. Ingram forcefully stiff-armed an unblocked Desmond Trufant and spun through a De'Vondre Campbell tackle en route to a gritty touchdown run.

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Atlanta bit on New Orleans's play action and tight end Coby Fleener slipped to the back of the end zone for an easy score.

The two-point catch capped off a productive day for Fleener, who finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. He was Brees's second favorite target behind Cooks, who racked up 112 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. Brees finished 31-of-41 for 403 yards and three TD passes.

092316_madden_article1.jpg
