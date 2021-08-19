Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

By Erin Summers, NewOrleansSaints.com

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, died Thursday, Aug. 19 after battling Covid pneumonia. According to social media posts from the family, Luke was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. He was 15 years old.

Luke, the son of former Texas Tech tennis coach and Rummel product Tim Siegel, was critically injured in a golf cart accident in July 2015 when he was 9. Luke suffered head and chest injuries from the crash. He spent four months at Cooks Children's Hospital before going home to Lubbock, Texas.

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and members of the Saints family came together to support Luke and the foundation started in his name "Team Luke Hope For Minds."

Two weeks after the accident Brees sent the family a video while they were in the hospital. Tim Siegel said he played that video for Luke at least a thousand times and talked to Luke about Brees every day.

In October 2016, Luke was able to meet his hero. A game ball given to Luke by the former quarterback still sits in Luke's room.