LSU quartet moves to next stage of career at Senior Bowl

Mobile, Ala. – Blake Ferguson has room for error.

Just, not much of it.

Other members of the South roster this week in the Reese's Senior Bowl are position players and, as such, likely have years of film and perhaps tens of thousands of practice and game reps to lean on. The Senior Bowl is Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Divide that number in half, lop off another 35 percent, and maybe that'll approach the exposure and accompanying margin for error that comes with being a long snapper, like Ferguson. For him, there may be even more pressure this week.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," Ferguson said. "You know, you have that sniper mentality as a specialist where you know you have one opportunity to go out there and do what you do best. A lot of these other guys, they have 50, 60 snaps a game to go and be All-Americans. We have 10. So it's a little bit different."

Ferguson and three teammates from national-champion LSU – offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry III and Damien Lewis, and tight end Stephen Sullivan – have this week to interview with NFL teams, practice in front of them, and then play against the North squad on Saturday.

Ferguson may have long odds of being drafted, but he also may have the best NFL insight. His older brother, Reid Ferguson, a former Tiger, has been Buffalo's long snapper since 2017.

Reid Ferguson was undrafted in 2016, waived by the Bills in August, resigned to the practice squad in November and became their long snapper in '17.

"He and I talk every day," Blake said. "We're constantly sending film back and forth talking about different schemes, different protections. We'll send different trick plays to each other. It's fun, but he's a huge resource to be to be able to learn from. He's a guy that's been through this whole process before, and so that's something that I'm using to my advantage, knowing that he can answer most, if not all, of the questions that I have.

"He said that you're going to have an opportunity to go out there and impress scouts, but at the end of the day, you're going to have to go and take a grown man's job. And that's plain and simple: When I get to training camp with whoever I'm with, whether it's a draft pick, whether it's an undrafted free agent, I've got to go and take a grown man's job."

And he already has studied his situation.

"That's something that I've done a lot of research on, to know, OK, who's looking for a long snapper?" Ferguson said. "I've ranked the teams 1 through 32 to know, OK, this team needed a snapper yesterday. Or, this team doesn't need a snapper but they may bring a guy in for training camp to compete. There's different levels of it, but it's unpredictable. Buffalo was, like, No. 21 on my older brother's list, and that's where he is now and he's been there for four years. So you never really can tell."