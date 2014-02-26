Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

LSU NFL Combine participant results

Details on how the LSU Tigers performed at the 2014 NFL Combine

Feb 26, 2014 at 03:26 AM

Lamin Barrow

40-yd Dash: 4.64 sec
Broad Jump: 123.0 inch

Odell Beckham

40-yd Dash: 4.43 sec
Bench Press: 7 reps
Verticle Jump: 38.5 inch
Broad Jump: 122.0 inch
3 Cone Drill: 6.69 sec
20-yd Shuttle: 3.94 sec
60-yd Shuttle: 10.93 sec

Alfred Blue

40-yd Dash: 4.63 sec
Bench Press: 13 reps
Verticle Jump: 32.0 inch
Broad Jump: 121.0 inch
3 Cone Drill: 7.15 sec
20-yd Shuttle: 4.50 sec

J.C. Copeland

40-yd Dash: 4.95 sec
Bench Press: 23 reps
Verticle Jump: 28.5 inch
Broad Jump: 111.0 inch
3 Cone Drill: 7.68 sec
20-yd Shuttle: 4.58 sec

Ego Ferguson

Bench Press:24 reps

Jeremy Hill

40-yd Dash: 4.66 sec
Bench Press: 20 reps
Verticle Jump: 29.0 inch
Broad Jump: 113.0 inch

Anthony Johnson

40-yd Dash: 5.24 sec
Bench Press: 20 reps
Verticle Jump: 24.5 inch
Broad Jump: 102.0 inch
3 Cone Drill: 7.93 sec

Jarvis Landry

40-yd Dash: 4.77 sec
Bench Press: 12 reps
Verticle Jump: 28.5 inch
Broad Jump: 110.0 inch

Craig Loston

40-yd Dash: 4.65 sec
Bench Press: 12 reps
Verticle Jump: 32.5 inch
Broad Jump: 119.0 inch
3 Cone Drill: 7.15 sec
20-yd Shuttle: 4.35 sec

Zach Mettenberger

Did not participate in drills.

Trai Turner

40-yd Dash: 4.93 sec
Bench Press: 25 reps
Verticle Jump: 27.5 inch

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
news

New Orleans Saints surprised Cesar Ruiz with call in first round

'I started to accept the fact that we're going to have to come back here another day'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

Will Clapp returns to provide depth, experience for New Orleans Saints on offensive line

Saints also add former Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano
news

2021 NFL schedule to be announced May 12

Schedule release will air on NFL Network Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
news

Taysom Hill looks inward as New Orleans Saints quarterback competition is set to begin

'I think historically, as a competitor and as a player, the competition really becomes with yourself'
news

Coach Sean Payton says quarterback is not a 'must' for New Orleans Saints in upcoming draft

'We feel like we've got real good players in the building'
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp

Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Jalen McCleskey hopes tutorials lead to roster spot with New Orleans Saints

Free agent receiver is son of former Saints cornerback J.J. McCleskey
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising