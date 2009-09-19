Louisiana Lottery Offers Saints Fans a Chance to Get in the Game

<span> Just in time for football season, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation launched a Saints game of its own - a $5 scratch-off emblazoned with the team's marks and logos. It hit retailers Sept. 8.

"The highlight of the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game isn't just its top instant prize of $100,000," explained Lottery President Rose Hudson. "Players who don't win a cash prize can send in their tickets for the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences through a series of four second-chance drawings being conducted by the Lottery."

During the first three second-chance drawings, two finalists will each win official Saints merchandise prizes, including an autographed jersey, football or helmet. Also in each of the first three drawings, one winner will be awarded a 2009 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience that includes four Club Sideline tickets to a designated Saints home game, access to Saints VIP Clubrooms at that game, a parking pass, four pre-game field passes, one-night accommodations at a downtown New Orleans hotel (two rooms), a $200 dinner allotment at a designated downtown New Orleans restaurant for four people and $500 spending cash.

During the fourth and final drawing, one winner will be awarded the 2010 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience that includes four Plaza Sideline 2010 season tickets, 2010 parking pass, four 2010 pre-game field passes, a tour of the Saints practice facility, lunch with the Saints' head coach in the team's cafeteria for up to four people, an autographed Saints football and an autographed Saints helmet.

"We know our customers love cash prizes, but considering the Saints' sold-out season, we anticipate this game's second-chance drawings will be equally as popular since they feature 'experience prizes' that money can't buy! It's truly the ultimate game for the ultimate Saints fan," she said.

The Lottery entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Saints in July, and the second-chance drawing prizes were provided to the Lottery as part of that agreement.

"When you combine two great Louisiana brands known for fun and excitement, you have a winning combination," said Hudson. "We believe the $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-off will be a sell out."

The game includes 900,000 tickets with three different Saints scenes. The cash payout percentage for the New Orleans Saints scratch-off is typical of the Lottery's $5 product, and the second-chance drawing prizes are lagniappe. As with all Lottery games, 35 percent of sales is transferred to the state, earmarked for public education.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning $5 New Orleans Saints scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope no larger than 4.5" by 9.5" to the address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in separate envelopes.

<span style="">Entry deadlines and associated game ticket prizes are as follows:</span> Drawing 1 - September 24, 2009 (2009 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience includes tickets to Saints vs. New York/NFC Game on Oct. 18)

Drawing 2 - October 15, 2009 (2009 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience includes tickets to Saints vs. Carolina Game on Nov. 8)

Drawing 3 - November 19, 2009 (2009 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience includes tickets to Saints vs. Dallas Game on Dec. 19)

*The entry deadline for the fourth and final drawing for the 2010 Ultimate Saints Fan Experience will be announced on the Lottery's Web site once the game is closed. The Louisiana Lottery is solely responsible for conducting and administering the scratch-off game and related second-chance drawings.

Lottery ticket purchasers and second-chance drawing entrants must be at least 21 years of age. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-877-770-7867. For security purposes, the Lottery encourages players to sign the back of the tickets immediately after purchasing.