Lottery SAINTS FEVER! Scratch-off Player Wins On-Field Experience. You Can Too!





Justin Loftin got the cure for his Saints fever when his nonwinning Louisiana Lottery SAINTS FEVER! scratch-off was selected from more than 4,500 second-chance drawing entries to win the 2015 Saints Tunnel Team Experience Prize Package.

The Brandon, Miss. resident was on the field with his wife, Melissa, and friends Ethan and Jennifer Bogart* *as the Saints came marching into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of the Sept. 20 game against Tampa Bay. The prize package also included four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game, pregame field passes, hotel accommodations and $500 spending cash.

The 2015 SAINTS FEVER! scratch-off game features three scenes bearing the Saints fleur de lis logo, game-day action and team memorabilia all emblazoned in shiny gold metallic ink with top prizes of $100,000. Plus, players have the opportunity to enter nonwinning tickets into a series of second-chance drawings to win unique game-day prize experiences or official autographed Saints merchandise.

"We upped our game with this year's experience prizes that include exclusive access to areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and game activities usually off-limits to fans," explained Lottery President Rose Hudson. "When players don't win an instant prize on SAINTS FEVER!, they can use it to enter their favorite second-chance drawing to win a one-of-a-kind experience guaranteed to cure Saints fever!"

"I've got a history with the New Orleans area—it's like my second home," Loftin said. "I've been a Saints fan for 20 or 30 years, easily. This experience is as good as winning a million bucks to me."

Also during the game's first second-chance drawing held Sept. 3, nine finalists won official autographed Saints merchandise. Melissa R. Benham of Picayune, Miss.; Verenna McGinnis of Alexandria and Debera H. Seals of Baton Rouge won an autographed jersey. Benjamin Gautreaux of Baker, Matthew Bice of Baton Rouge and James Sorrels of Shreveport won an autographed helmet. Mary Johnson of Lafayette, Carey Brewer of Natchitoches and Roderick C. Campbell of Youngsville won an autographed football.

From now until Oct. 12, players can enter their nonwinning tickets into the games' second second-chance drawing to be eligible to win the 2015 Deluxe Fan Experience Package including limousine transportation to and from the Nov. 1 game against New York for the winner and three guests, four Plaza Club Sideline tickets to the game, four authentic Saints jerseys to show their spirit, pregame field passes, one night hotel accommodations (two rooms), $500 spending cash, and a pregame meet-and-greet session with a Saints football legend! An additional nine entries will be drawn with winners receiving either an official autographed Saints football, helmet or jersey.

Then, entries received from Oct. 13 to Nov. 16 will go into the game's third second-chance drawing for a Saints Behind the Scenes Experience Package including a tour of the press box for the winner and three guests, who will also have access to the post-game press conference with players and coaches after the Dec. 6 game against Caroline. In addition, the winner will receive four Plaza Club Sideline tickets, pregame field passes, a parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash. An additional nine entries will be drawn with winners receiving either an official autographed Saints football, helmet or jersey.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of non-winning $5 SAINTS FEVER! scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.