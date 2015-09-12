Loomis headlines impressive speakers at GNOSF QB Club Tuesday

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, Sun Belt Conference Commisioner Karl Benson, Tulane Director of Player Personnel-Defense Detrick Belvin and Jesuit Head Coach Mark Songy will be the featured speakers at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans.

Loomis was named NFL Executive of the Year in 2006 and presided over the New Orleans Saints winning Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 4, 2010. Loomis is also the head of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. Loomis is in his 12th year in his current position and his 14th year overall with the Saints organization.

A former LSU football standout linebacker from New Iberia, Ausberry joined the athletics administrative staff in August 2001 as the Associate Athletics Director for Operations and was appointed to the position of Senior Associate Athletics Director in May 2006. Ausberry supervises and is responsible for football operations, football scheduling and football management, among other duties.

Benson has served as the Commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference since February, 2012. Previously, he was the Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference for nearly 19 years. As Commissioner, Benson has added Georgia State, UT Arlington, Texas State, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern. as all-sports members and Idaho and New Mexico State as football playing members of the league.

Belvin serves in the capacity of Director of Recruiting for Curtis Johnson at Tulane. A native of Sarasota, Florida, Belvin previously served as director of player personnel for defense last year for the Green Wave. Belvin played at Long Island University until 2009 and coached at Manatee High in Bradenton, Florida starting in 2011.

In his second year in his second stint as the head coach at Jesuit, Mark Songy guided the Blue Jays to the Division I state championship in 2014, the first state title in 54 years for Jesuit. Songy previously served as the head coach at his alma mater, Brother Martin.

Speakers from the New Orleans Saints, LSU, Tulane and prep football will address the audience weekly, along with special guest speakers from the sports world in metropolitan New Orleans. A local high school player of the week is chosen throughout the season with a metro prep player of the year announced at the end of the season. Lunch is served weekly.

