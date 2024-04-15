Where Are They Now? 1984 New Orleans Saints draft pick Joel Hilgenberg

"Dad always had a passion for flying," said Hilgenberg, who played for the Saints from 1984-93. "When I was in junior high, he was getting lessons in a Piper Archer, learning to fly. I hopped in the backseat with my head between him and the instructor and followed along every flight. That lit the passion of flying in me.

"When I left Iowa, I took lessons right away and got my license. I've been flying ever since. I got into it with a nice group of people in New Orleans, they have a good warbird community there. I got to know the aviation community."

After a solid career with the Saints – 142 games played and 97 starts – Hilgenberg returned to his hometown of Iowa City, where he lives with wife Jeanie and daughter, Anna. He sold his prize purchase, a North American T-28 military training plane he'd found at Lakefront Airport, and partakes of his favorite hobby in his home state.

"I have a much more modest plane now, a Piper Arrow, like the Archer my dad had with a little more horsepower and retractable landing gear," Hilgenberg said. "I own it with a couple of other guys, and we have fun going out and taking trips around the Midwest, visiting family in the region. I'm still enjoying my flying passion."

That's just one of the many activities Hilgenberg enjoys. His older brother, Jay, a longtime Chicago Bears center, calls him a "hobbyist" for dabbling in multiple fields. Motorcycles, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting have all been interests.

The family was particularly fond of pheasant hunting and that led Joel Hilgenberg to an interest in German shorthair hunting dogs.

"I think dogs are wonderful, I enjoy their personalities and the German shorthair is an amazing breed," he said. "Such an intelligent dog, if you don't watch out they'll run the house.