Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Lombardi Trophy & Lewis to Greet Fans at Airport

Fans can access event without going through security checkpoint

Feb 11, 2011 at 02:33 AM

The New Orleans Saints have announced an appearance at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Wednesday, February 16 where fans can view the Lombardi Trophy, meet former Saints Pro Bowler Michael Lewis and purchase copies of "World Champs", the official, behind-the-scenes book that highlights the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship season.

Lewis, who was a legendary return man for the club from 2001-06, will autograph purchased copies of the book. The event will take place at Hudson News inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at Concourse C from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fans can access the signing without going through security checkpoint.

The 264-page hard cover book, which features photos from Saints Director of Photography Michael C. Hebert, highlights his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that he used in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints. Photographs of the team and the individuals that comprised the 2009 Saints are highlighted throughout the book.

Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the Super Bowl victory party and subsequent Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before-seen shots of the Saints' march to the World championship.

The foreword of the book was written by Saints' Owner Tom Benson, while special commentaries on many of the images accompany the corresponding images, including remarks by Owner/Executive Vice-President Rita Benson LeBlanc, Head Coach Sean Payton, Executive VP/GM Mickey Loomis, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Drew Brees, and players and coaches. The book is priced at $44.00 dollars, in celebration of the team's victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

New Orleans Saints wide receiver organized a football camp for nearly 100 kids from his hometown parish

news

Tyrann Mathieu hosts 2022 Heart of a Badger youth football camp

New Orleans Saints safety welcomed over 300 kids to participate

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans team up with Second Harvest, WDSU to host donation drive for tornado relief

Fans can bring donations to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday

news

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

news

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads Team Gaither to victory in inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

Defensive back Antwan Collier is Defensive MVP

news

Southern's Ladarius Skelton willing to change, adapt to play in HBCU Legacy Bowl and beyond

'I feel like God put me in a position to be great, and take chances with the opportunity'

news

Quarterback Aqeel Glass looking for separation through preparation during Legacy Bowl week

'The guy who's more prepared is always going to be ready'

news

Southern University receiver Marquis McClain attempting to stand out in HBCU Legacy Bowl

'Just another great opportunity to be able to showcase my talent'

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package

news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan announced as finalist for NFL 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors

news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation partners with 'Toys for Tots', gifting 100,000 toys to children across the Gulf South region

Gifts will focus on communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, as well as children in the greater Birmingham, Alabama area

Advertising