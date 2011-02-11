Lombardi Trophy & Lewis to Greet Fans at Airport

The New Orleans Saints have announced an appearance at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Wednesday, February 16 where fans can view the Lombardi Trophy, meet former Saints Pro Bowler Michael Lewis and purchase copies of "World Champs", the official, behind-the-scenes book that highlights the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship season.

Lewis, who was a legendary return man for the club from 2001-06, will autograph purchased copies of the book. The event will take place at Hudson News inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at Concourse C from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fans can access the signing without going through security checkpoint.

The 264-page hard cover book, which features photos from Saints Director of Photography Michael C. Hebert, highlights his unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that he used in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints. Photographs of the team and the individuals that comprised the 2009 Saints are highlighted throughout the book.

Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the Super Bowl victory party and subsequent Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before-seen shots of the Saints' march to the World championship.