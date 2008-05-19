Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

LB Dan Morgan Announces Retirement

May 19, 2008 at 12:00 PM
    <span>Linebacker Dan Morgan has decided to retire, it was announced today by the New Orleans Saints. Morgan, who signed with the Saints March 11 as a free agent, played in the NFL for seven seasons, all with the [Carolina Panthers](http://www.panthers.com).

Morgan missed the final 13 games of 2007 with a partial tear of an Achilles tendon, and had battled through other injuries in recent seasons.

"When we signed Dan, he was committed to making a fresh start, and he was making every effort to rehabilitate the leg injury that he suffered last year," said Coach Sean Payton. "But it wasn't responding as well as he had hoped it would. We wish him well in his continued recovery, and he will be remembered for the excellent player he was during his career."

Morgan played for Carolina since being drafted in the first round in 2001 out of the University of Miami. During his career, he recorded 452 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions. He played in 59 games in his career, all starts, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

