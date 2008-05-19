LB Dan Morgan Announces Retirement

<span>Linebacker Dan Morgan has decided to retire, it was announced today by the New Orleans Saints. Morgan, who signed with the Saints March 11 as a free agent, played in the NFL for seven seasons, all with the [Carolina Panthers](http://www.panthers.com).

Morgan missed the final 13 games of 2007 with a partial tear of an Achilles tendon, and had battled through other injuries in recent seasons.

"When we signed Dan, he was committed to making a fresh start, and he was making every effort to rehabilitate the leg injury that he suffered last year," said Coach Sean Payton. "But it wasn't responding as well as he had hoped it would. We wish him well in his continued recovery, and he will be remembered for the excellent player he was during his career."