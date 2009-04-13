Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Kick Your Fundraising Efforts Up

Apr 13, 2009 at 11:00 AM
Non-Profit Group Fundraising with Centerplate at the Louisiana Superdome and the New Orleans Arena

    <span style="">             <span style="text-decoration: underline;">A fun and easy way for your group to fundraise! </span>

Join the excitement of the Saints! Centerplate, the exclusive food-service provider for the Louisiana Superdome and the New Orleans Arena, is pleased to provide non-profit organizations with an opportunity to raise funds for their worthy causes. Your non-profit group could staff a concession stand during one of a variety of our events earning a percentage of sales for your particular organization. Last year we paid just over $1.5 million to our non-profit groups. We'll provide you with the necessary training, the proper equipment and supplies, as well an opportunity to have fun while raising money.

Earning Potential
You will earn a commission based upon the gross sales from your stand. The commissions vary from 6% up to 15% depending on the type and location of the stand that you staff.

Staffing a Concession Stand
In order to fully staff a concession stand, you will need to provide us with between 5 to 15 volunteers. All must be at least 16 years of age, though anyone involved in the sale of alcohol must be at least 18. Your group is then responsible to operate the stand from start to finish. This includes counting beginning inventory, preparing items for sale, serving customers, cash handling, cleaning the stand as well counting ending inventory. The members of your group should expect to work between 6 to 8 hours per event.

Scheduling
We do not limit your group to a maximum number of events or require a minimum commitment; your group can work as many as you would like. With over 200 events a year, we have many different scheduling options for you to choose from.

Join our Team Today
All you will need is a group of people who want to work and have fun as well as a Non-Profit Tax Identification Number

If this seems like an exciting opportunity, please contact our Non-Profit Group Coordinator for further information:

Andrea Adrian
504.558.6260 ext. 6601
andrea.adrian@centerplate.com


