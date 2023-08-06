Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 10

1. Defense Does It Again: It's been a recurring theme in this New Orleans Saints training camp, but the defensive side of the football continues to be the more steady unit. Now traditionally when practice begins for real in late July, the defense usually has the advantage the first few practices. We have seen the offense have its moments, but there wasn't a whole lot of positive plays offensively during the 11-on-11 drills as the team moved outside at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. On the very first rep, quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ would hand it off to running back Alvin Kamara, and almost immediately was me in the backfield by safety Marcus Maye. That really set the tone, especially during this run heavy portion of practice. The linebackers were especially effective during the drill, with Zack Baun making two tackles for no gain against running back Jamaal Williams and running back Kendre Miller. Second-year linebacker Nephi Sewell also made an impact holding Kamara and Miller to very short gains on inside runs. The exclamation point came on the last rep of the drill as quarterback Jake Haener would hand it off to running back Kirk Merritt off and headed straight up the middle. Merritt saw a bit of daylight and made it about five yards, until rookie Nick Anderson, a rookie linebacker from Tulane, would get pad level and hit Merritt flush, stopping him in his tracks. The sound of the collision was so loud it brought ooohs and aaahs from all in attendance, especially on that side of the field. Anderson was a standout linebacker and captain at Tulane, and it was his first real welcome to the NFL moment and a fitting end to a defensive dominated period of practice.

2. Vet Day Reps: Vet days have become pretty commonplace throughout the NFL, and no exception with the New Orleans Saints. They are detailed and planned even before training camp begins and it specific to each individual who would garner such a luxury. Now in the last two practices on Saturday and Sunday, starting safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu have had vet days on these consecutive days. It was interesting to see rookie Jordan Howden working with both starters at the safety position when one had the day off. Howden, a fifth round pick in the 2023 draft, was a standout defensive back at the University of Minnesota, who also excelled at special teams, and should contribute to both with the Saints. He made a nice tackle for minimal gain on 11-on-11's after a dump off pass from Derek Carr to Keith Kirkwood, and also worked as a gunner during the punt team drill. Howden quipped to the media after practice Sunday, that he basically went to the spot where either Mathieu or Maye told him to go to "because they are the vets," but he also mentioned in that crowded and talented defensive back room it was important to learn all the positions and have versatility. The fact that the coaches put him in those roles this weekend though was impressive and should only help his confidence in Howden's very first NFL camp.