Key ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory vs. Eagles, presented by Papa John's

Among the things that the New Orleans Saints have proven this season, perhaps chief among them is this: Success has not gone to their head. Fresh off a signature, 45-35 victory over the Rams that gave Los Angeles its first loss of the season, the Saints constructed a 51-14 masterpiece on the road against Cincinnati, their most complete game of the season.

So the safe assumption is that the Saints (8-1), winners of eight straight, will be ready for the Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

They'd better be. The Eagles have struggled this season, but they still are the reigning Super Bowl champions and many of the players on the field will be the ones who helped defeat New England for the Lombardi Trophy. And Philly is desperate.

The Saints know they have a huge challenge ahead. Success in a few of these areas might help them achieve the desired result: