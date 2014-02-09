Kevin Reddick: 2013 season in review

This two-time team captain at North Carolina joined the Saints as a free agent after the draft and immediately got to work with his blue-collar mentality from his Tar Heel days. Appearing all 16 contests, Reddick made two tackles (one solo) in action at inside linebacker and led the team with 13 special teams stops (seven solo), while adding a forced fumble on coverage.
Best Game: Posted three special teams stops and forced a fumble on special teams in the New Orleans Saints' 31-7 Week 3 win against the Arizona Cardinals.