Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.

Feb 17, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Keith-Kirkwood01022023_67
Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018. He has played in 18 regular season games with two starts for New Orleans (2018-19, 2022) and Carolina (2020-21) and has career totals of 19 receptions for 257 yards (13.5 avg.) with two touchdowns. In the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia, Kirkwood added two receptions for eight yards with one touchdown.

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Carolina, Kirkwood returned to the Saints practice squad in Week Four of the 2022 campaign, appeared in five games with one start and recorded two receptions for 18 yards.

The Neptune, N.J. native played three seasons at Temple after transferring from the Hawaii in 2015 and finished his college career with 103 receptions for 1,638 yards (15.9 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. In 2017, he played in 13 games with 12 starts and recorded 45 receptions for 671 yards and seven touchdowns, as he was a Jason Witten College Man of the Year semifinalist, wrapping up his college career with six receptions for 96 yards in a Gasparilla Bowl victory for the Owls.

Related Content

news

Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach

'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official

Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks

news

Pro Bowl recognition came on time for New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis

'It's my first year to be here, and I think there's no better year to be here understanding the dynamic'

news

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns

news

Saints receiver Chris Olave listed among nominees for 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year

Winner selected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro

It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.

news

Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement

'Just try to play through contact and allow myself to get yards after the catch'

news

Saints sign two to reserve/future contracts

news

Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"

Advertising