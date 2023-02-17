Saints re-sign Keith Kirkwood to one-year extension

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kirkwood, 6-3, 210, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018. He has played in 18 regular season games with two starts for New Orleans (2018-19, 2022) and Carolina (2020-21) and has career totals of 19 receptions for 257 yards (13.5 avg.) with two touchdowns. In the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia, Kirkwood added two receptions for eight yards with one touchdown.

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Carolina, Kirkwood returned to the Saints practice squad in Week Four of the 2022 campaign, appeared in five games with one start and recorded two receptions for 18 yards.