Justin Hardee named NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints rookie Justin Hardee was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, Nov. 8 following the blocked punt he returned for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 5 in the Saints 30-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Up 3-0, the Saints stopped the Bucs on three plays on their first possession and forced a punt. Hardee came free up the middle and easily blocked Bryan Anger's punt and then caught the ball after a bounce and went untouched into the end zone.
Hardee, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder out of Illinois, made the Saints as undrafted free agent.