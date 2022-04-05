Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans

Texas A&M product was drafted 50th overall by the Buccaneers

Apr 05, 2022 at 11:43 AM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive back Justin Evans on Monday, April 4, 2022. Check out Justin in action with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL career.
Justin Evans

# S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 199 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans﻿.

  1. A four-star prospect from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Evans chose to attend Texas A&M where he set a career high 10 tackles against Alabama and Vanderbilt during his junior year.
  2. A product of Wiggins, Mississippi, Evans led Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to an 8-2 record as a sophomore which earned him first-team all-conference honors.
  3. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft (50th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  4. At Texas A&M, Evans majored in recreation, park and tourism sciences.
  5. In 2018, Evans received an overall grade of 67.7 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the 52nd best grade among all qualified safeties during that season.

