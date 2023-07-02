Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Jordan Traylor enters his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints, his third on the coaching staff. After two seasons as a defensive assistant, Traylor will work on the offensive side of the ball in 2023. During his first two seasons, Traylor served as a scouting assistant.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, he served as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks at the University of Arkansas in 2018 until first joining the Saints prior to 2019 training camp. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he served as an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers at the University of Texas.

The Gilmer, Texas native, who played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, started his collegiate playing career at Mississippi College from 2012-13, before transferring to play quarterback at Texas A&M from 2014-15, where he was a Southeastern Conference All-Academic selection. Traylor is the son of UTSA (University of Texas-San Antonio) Coach Jeff Traylor.

PLAYING CAREER: Mississippi College, 2012-13; Texas A&M, 2014-15.