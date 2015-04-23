Jon Stinchcomb will announce Saints second-round draft pick in Chicago

Some of the best Associated Press photos from Day 1 of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb will announce the team's second-round draft pick on Friday, May 1 in Chicago, the NFL announced Thursday.
Thirty-two former players, one representing each team, will be featured for Round 2 presented by Bud Light to announce selections beginning at 6 p.m. CT at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University.
Stinchcomb, who played for the Saints from 2003-2010 and was a starter on the Super Bowl-winning team, has been the analyst on the team's preseason games for the past two years.
The Saints have the 12th pick in the second round, No. 44 overall. The draft begins Thursday, April 30 and the Saints have nine selections.