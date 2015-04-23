Jon Stinchcomb will announce Saints second-round draft pick in Chicago

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb will announce the team's second-round draft pick on Friday, May 1 in Chicago, the NFL announced Thursday.

Thirty-two former players, one representing each team, will be featured for Round 2 presented by Bud Light to announce selections beginning at 6 p.m. CT at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University.

Stinchcomb, who played for the Saints from 2003-2010 and was a starter on the Super Bowl-winning team, has been the analyst on the team's preseason games for the past two years.