John Gilliam named to South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Gilliam played for the Saints in 1967, 1968 and 1977

Mar 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints legend and former wide receiver and kick return specialist John Gilliam was named to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, March 14. The Class of 2022 members are set to be enshrined at the 10th annual enshrinement ceremony on April 21, 2023 in Greenville, S.C.

Gilliam played for the Saints in 1967, 1968 and 1977 and became famous for scoring the Saints first touchdown in franchise history, a 94-yard opening kickoff return against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1967. During his time with the Black and Gold, Gilliam caught 57 passes for 681 yards and two touchdowns, rushed nine times for 77 yards and returned 31 kickoffs and 22 punts.

During his 11 seasons in NFL, he caught 382 passes for 7,056 yards (18.5 average) and 48 receiving touchdowns.

