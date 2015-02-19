John DeShazier talks about NFL combine on Thursday's Black and Blue Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Running back Alvin Kamara excelling with heavy use in New Orleans Saints offense
'My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell'
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks out in defense of Michael Thomas
'Mike – out of anybody in this locker room – he's one of them dudes that's fighting to be on the field'
New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve
Thomas will have surgery to repair toe injury, caught 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs in three games
New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders
'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'
Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory
Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense
Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints
'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'
No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward
'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'
Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'
Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger
New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye
'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'
Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints
Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season