Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Saints running backs ready to pick up Mark Ingram's workload

Ingram broke his hand against Cleveland

Sep 17, 2014 at 10:34 AM

Both the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will be without their starting running backs Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when New Orleans (0-2) plays Minnesota (1-1) in the Saints' 2014 home opener.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has been placed on the NFL's exempt/commissioner's permission list until his child-abuse case is resolved, which bars him from all team activities.

"You don't prepare for this happening," Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday. "I wish there was a manual on these kinds of situations. You just do what you think is right. You go out on Sundays and play as hard as you can and let the chips fall where they may."

Meanwhile, the Saints will be minus Mark Ingram, who ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in the first two games, but broke his hand against Cleveland and required surgery to repair the break.

With 60 rushing yards in the season opener in Atlanta and 83 in Week 2 at Cleveland, Ingram ran for at least 60 yards in consecutive games for the third time in his career. He did it twice in 2012. Entering Sunday's game, he'd accounted for 44 percent of the Saints' 55 rushing attempts, 46 percent of their 313 rushing yards and all but one of the four rushing touchdowns.

And he never has had a better start in the NFL; he combined to run for 31 yards on 17 carries in the first two games last year, 68 yards on 22 carries in the first two games of 2012, and 91 yards on 27 carries in the first two games of 2011, his rookie season.

Ingram, who had two screws placed above his left thumb to repair the displaced fracture, played the entire second half against Cleveland with his broken hand (eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown in the final two quarters).

"He's a tough player," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday.

But for the Saints – as it is for the Vikings – it's now "Next Man Up."

For New Orleans, that means eight-year veteran Pierre Thomas (10 carries for 47 yards, nine receptions for 74 yards) and second-year pro Khiry Robinson (14 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown) will step in to absorb most of Ingram's workload.

"I expect a little bit more this game, since we've got a guy down," Thomas said. "It's always bad to have one of your teammates go down, no matter what position it is. But it's in our room. We've got guys to step up to the challenge. We're going to have a lot more on our plate, all of us, so we've all got to do our job.

"It's nothing new. We've all been through it. I've been through it, with an injury and other guys had to step up. You always expect something like this is going to happen. You have to be ready for it. We'll be ready for it. We're going to make sure we know what to do, we're going to make sure we don't lose a beat. We lost a good running back but he's going to get better and he's going to get back quick."

Payton said he expects Robinson also to be prepared for the challenge.

"It's something we preach, with regard to depth," he said. "Khiry is another back that we feel is young and is someone that will be ready for the workload.

"Toward the end (of last season), (Robinson) had a hot hand with regard to just the idea of measuring or grading his run decisions. He's further along here in Year 2 with the whole game. He understands fronts more, where plays are designed to go more and also the protections.

"He's a physical runner, he's got really good balance. He'll be fired up for the opportunity."

They'll be critical factors in the Saints continuing their running start to this season on the ground.

New Orleans is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, second in the league, and is fifth at 156.5 yards per game.

"A lot of times it's a result of what a defense is trying to stop, or what they're trying to take away," Payton said. "I don't know necessarily that both Atlanta and Cleveland were committed to taking deep throws away or preventing the big play, but I think the guys up front have done a good job.

"The backs have done a good job. (And) in order for us to have these runs we've got to be able to block the perimeter, and I would say that we're doing that a little better than we had in years past."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
Advertising