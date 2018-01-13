John DeShazier's keys to a Saints victory over the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings in name only resemble the combatants who squared off in the regular-season opener Sept. 11. Both teams have changed so much that the first game tape barely was applicable, if it was applicable at all, for Sunday's rematch in their NFC Divisional playoff game. Maybe, that fact is better for the Saints, who came up short in a 29-19 loss, than it is for the Vikings. Here are a few items for New Orleans' checklist as it attempts to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the third time under Coach Sean Payton.