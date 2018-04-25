John DeShazier: Mickey Loomis says Saints are in 'good position' entering draft

The New Orleans Saints made obvious gains in free agency, but not all of the gains they targeted. Still, taking the best available player at their spots in the NFL Draft – beginning with the No. 27 pick of the first round Thursday – remains the most logical and palatable option entering the draft.

"I think we're going to do that (draft the best available player) regardless," Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday, during his annual predraft news conference. "But I would say, there are some things that we still have to accomplish that we didn't get accomplished in free agency. That doesn't mean that we have to get that done in the draft, there's time afterwards before training camp gets started. But I think we're still in a good position."

Loomis said the value is in having several players in the draft cloud when the Saints are on the clock.

"It's never just one guy sitting up there (on your draft board) and everybody else is gone," he said. "You have a group of players that are all graded pretty closely together when you pick, more often than not. And certainly, position comes into play when you make that pick when you have a group of guys that are close together. It may be it's a position of need for your team but it also may be that that position is more valuable than another one."

The Saints possess less high picks than last season, when they had five of the first 103 picks, plus a trade into the third round (last year's seventh-rounder and this year's second-rounder) that resulted in the selection of running back Alvin Kamara.