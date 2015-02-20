Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

John DeShazier: Mickey Loomis pleased with performance of Jeff Ireland, Terry Fontenot

Ireland is team's new director of college scouting; Fontenot runs pro scouting

Feb 20, 2015 at 04:33 AM

Indianapolis – The New Orleans Saints' offseason plan is proceeding on schedule, having exited the infancy stage of staff changes and transitioned to the phases of roster upgrading and salary cap balancing.

With football operations executives, the player personnel department, coaches and scouts in Indianapolis to attend the annual NFL Combine, the focus this week has been on evaluating the players who were invited to the event.

"It's still pretty early," General Manager Mickey Loomis said Friday from Lucas Oil Stadium. "This is one of the early steps in the process, seeing these college guys – the interviews, and watching workouts, just collecting data and information right now. That's separate from the free agency that's coming up here at the beginning of March."

The Saints, and the other NFL franchises, likely are as occupied interviewing prospects as they are in watching workouts.

"There's two phases of (the interview process)," Loomis said. "The first phase is the in-room, formal interviews that we do. We get 60 of those, we've done a bunch (on Wednesday and Thursday) nights, we'll do some more tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday night. And then there's also an opportunity for our coaches and scouts to grab players in more of a free-for-all circumstance at the hotel, so we'll get another 100 there, maybe more than that."

For the first time in 14 years, the process will take place for New Orleans without Ryan Pace. Pace, who was hired to be general manager of the Bears this offseason, was the Saints' director of player personnel the previous two seasons, and spent 13 years in the player personnel department.

His promotion to Chicago set the stage for the hiring of Jeff Ireland, who formerly was general manager in Miami from 2008-13, as director of college scouting. And it increased the responsibilities of Terry Fontenot, who has spent the last two seasons as the Saints' director of pro scouting.

"Terry, I knew he was ready for more and he has stepped up, and I would say he's exceeding expectations," Loomis said. "And Jeff, who I've known for a long time but haven't worked with before, he has stepped right in and we haven't missed a beat. And I like the fact that he comes at it from a little different perspective with some different ideas, and I think it's been real good."

Loomis said the Saints still are collecting information on players, but that he was certain the team would have an opportunity to get some good players in this draft. The Saints' first-round pick is No. 13 overall.

However, as is the case in many seasons, the first-round pick could be influenced by how successful the Saints are in free agency.

"Our approach has always been, let's fill as many of our holes and musts as we can in free agency, so that we have the opportunity to have more of a free reign once we get to the draft," Loomis said. "That doesn't always work, you're always looking to fill positions and yet, we've got to be able to take the players that we've got graded the highest, hopefully at positions of need. But that doesn't always work that way."

Regarding the salary cap, Loomis said the Saints' plan to trim off enough salary to get under the cap is proceeding.

"We've got a ways to go yet, but we're on our way with that," he said. "We've got a few things done and we've got a few more things to accomplish, but I like the progress we've made."

2015 NFL Combine - Thursday

Associated Press photos from the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 19, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN.

Alabama RB TJ Yeldon
1 / 19
UNLV WR Devante Davis
2 / 19
Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff
3 / 19
Miami TE Clive Walford
4 / 19
Oregon QB Marcus Mariota
5 / 19
Baylor QB Bryce Petty
6 / 19
Denver Broncos Executive Vice President John Elway
7 / 19
Stanford OL Andrus Peat
8 / 19
Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah
9 / 19
Georgia RB Todd Gurley
10 / 19
Ohio State WR Devin Smith
11 / 19
Arizona Cadinals coach Bruce Arians
12 / 19
Boise State RB Jay Ajayi
13 / 19
Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon
14 / 19
New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin
15 / 19
UCLA QB Brett Hundley
16 / 19
Seattle Seahawks GM Tom Schneider
17 / 19
Auburn WR Sammie Coates
18 / 19
Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

news

Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

'I feel like in life sometimes, you have to adapt and I'm willing to adapt'

news

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Advertising