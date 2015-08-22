John DeShazier: Five things to watch for in Patriots-Saints game

![](http://www.ticketexchangebyticketmaster.com/NFL/new-orleans-saints-tickets/?intcmp=tm108616&wt.mcid=NFLTEAMNOTRAININGCAMPARTINCLAD_300x250 "TM")2. The Saints didn't record a sack against Baltimore, although Damian Swannand Terrence Frederickboth produced turnovers via interceptions. Part of the anticipated defensive improvement has to be a better pass rush than last season (34 sacks). Ravens quarterbacks either had too much time to throw in the preseason opener, or were able to escape containment when they were pressured. New England's quarterbacks may be a little less mobile than Baltimore's, but it won't matter if the Saints don't pressure them more consistently. So, defensive end Cam Jordan and his teammates will be looking to apply significantly more heat in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.