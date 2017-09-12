Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: End of half interception could have turned the tide for Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan nearly made amazing play

Sep 12, 2017 at 05:46 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Week 1 Saints at Vikings: Game Action #1

Check out photos from the Saints season opener against the Vikings.

No Title
1 / 96
No Title
2 / 96
No Title
3 / 96
No Title
4 / 96
No Title
5 / 96
No Title
6 / 96
No Title
7 / 96
No Title
8 / 96
No Title
9 / 96
No Title
10 / 96
No Title
11 / 96
No Title
12 / 96
No Title
13 / 96
No Title
14 / 96
No Title
15 / 96
No Title
16 / 96
No Title
17 / 96
No Title
18 / 96
No Title
19 / 96
No Title
20 / 96
No Title
21 / 96
No Title
22 / 96
No Title
23 / 96
No Title
24 / 96
No Title
25 / 96
No Title
26 / 96
No Title
27 / 96
No Title
28 / 96
No Title
29 / 96
No Title
30 / 96
No Title
31 / 96
No Title
32 / 96
No Title
33 / 96
No Title
34 / 96
No Title
35 / 96
No Title
36 / 96
No Title
37 / 96
No Title
38 / 96
No Title
39 / 96
No Title
40 / 96
No Title
41 / 96
No Title
42 / 96
No Title
43 / 96
No Title
44 / 96
No Title
45 / 96
No Title
46 / 96
No Title
47 / 96
No Title
48 / 96
No Title
49 / 96
No Title
50 / 96
No Title
51 / 96
No Title
52 / 96
No Title
53 / 96
No Title
54 / 96
No Title
55 / 96
No Title
56 / 96
No Title
57 / 96
No Title
58 / 96
No Title
59 / 96
No Title
60 / 96
No Title
61 / 96
No Title
62 / 96
No Title
63 / 96
No Title
64 / 96
No Title
65 / 96
No Title
66 / 96
No Title
67 / 96
No Title
68 / 96
No Title
69 / 96
No Title
70 / 96
No Title
71 / 96
No Title
72 / 96
No Title
73 / 96
No Title
74 / 96
No Title
75 / 96
No Title
76 / 96
No Title
77 / 96
No Title
78 / 96
No Title
79 / 96
No Title
80 / 96
No Title
81 / 96
No Title
82 / 96
No Title
83 / 96
No Title
84 / 96
No Title
85 / 96
No Title
86 / 96
No Title
87 / 96
No Title
88 / 96
No Title
89 / 96
No Title
90 / 96
No Title
91 / 96
No Title
92 / 96
No Title
93 / 96
No Title
94 / 96
No Title
95 / 96
No Title
96 / 96
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One of the many skills perfected by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan during his seven-year NFL career is the art of timing a quarterback's pass, and swatting it incomplete.

Sometimes the ricochet sends the ball splintering off to one side or the other of the hand that swatted it, sometimes the offering rockets back in the direction of origin, and sometimes it balloons into the air, a tantalizing proposition for any defender.

The latter was the case Monday night against Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. And it happened at what turned out to be a critical time for the Saints. And the Vikings.

The Saints were on their heels defensively, trailing 10-6 after having allowed a three-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that erased a 6-3 lead by New Orleans. After the Saints offense went three-and-out, punter Thomas Morstead boomed a 68-yarder that pinned the Vikings at their 5-yard line with 1:43 left in the first half.

Two critical plays by the Vikings – a 10-yard run on third-and-1 from their 14, and a 44-yard completion on second-and-8 from their 26 – quickly took Minnesota to first-and-10 from the Saints' 30. Two more plays – completions of six yards to Kyle Rudolph and 20 yards to Stefon Diggs, the latter compounded by an unnecessary roughness penalty assessed to Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro – gave Minnesota first-and-goal from the 2.

The Saints caught a break (a Vikings false start pushed them back to the 7), then almost created a break on their own. Specifically, Jordan almost created it.

On first down, quarterback Sam Bradford dropped back and looked right to hook up with running back Dalvin Cook. Jordan read the pass, timed it perfectly, and batted it in the air. But he didn't just bat it anywhere – the pop-up was one that Jordan circled under like an outfielder, ready to end Minnesota's possession in the end zone with an interception and touchback.

The problem? Jordan's teammate, linebacker A.J. Klein, also had a bead on the ball. The two hulks crashed into each other in pursuit of the gift, knocked each other off rhythm, and likely heard a collective groan from Saints fans across the nation as the football landed on the turf.

Two plays later, Bradford and Diggs connected on a 2-yard touchdown pass. And in the football equivalent of an eye blink, the Saints went from entering halftime with a 10-6 deficit, to heading to the locker room trailing 16-6.

New Orleans never again trailed by less than two possessions, and in a game where the defense didn't have a ton of success after the first quarter, the play could have been one that swung momentum over to the visitors.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign free agent tight end J.P. Holtz

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton

Defensive end signed with Pittsburgh halfway through 2021 season

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans

Texas A&M product was drafted 50th overall by the Buccaneers

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans

Charlton joins from Steelers, Evans from Buccaneers as Saints add to defensive roster

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

Defensive lineman was one of only nine seniors named to 2016 Leadership Group in college

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson has played in 65 regular season games for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp

Lineman didn't allow a sack during his junior and senior seasons at Western Kentucky

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard

news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons

news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him

Advertising