New Orleans Saints
Joe Horn to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum

Former Saints wide receiver will be meeting fans and signing autographs

Nov 20, 2012 at 07:14 AM
Former New Orleans Saints standout wide receiver Joe Horn will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, November 25 from 1 PM-2:30 PM, prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Horn, who was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2010, ranks second all-time in franchise history with 523 receptions, 7,622 receiving yards and 50 touchdown catches. Horn played for the Saints for seven seasons (2000-2006) and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times while a member of the Saints (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004).

Horn will be available for autographs and pictures.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level and is open three hours to each New Orleans Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. The museum is free of charge to all holding game tickets on game days. The museum is available for individual and group tours weekdays between 10 AM-3 PM at a cost of $7 per person or $5 for any group of 10 or more by appointment only.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192.

