Jo-Lonn Dunbar to co-host free football camp in NY

Jun 23, 2010 at 08:20 AM
The Central New York Football Academy hosted by New Orleans Saints LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar, Mike Hart and Tyvon Branch is an opportunity for these current NFL players to return to their birth place and to give back to their community. The camp is June 26, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sunnycrest Park in Syracuse.

 They believe that they have been blessed by being able to do something that they love, and are eager to provide mentorship and overall support to their hometown. This is the chance for the children facing struggles and a challenging environment to interact with NFL players who overcame the same difficulties and succeeded.   

 Their goal is to create an environment of coaching and learning for attendees as well as providing a fun-filled day of activities for families of the Syracuse area.  The camp will emphasize the benefits of working hard and setting goals, while also providing insight into the difficult and challenging road to becoming an NFL player. 

With the help of Eastbay, Twin Trees Too, Vitkus, Scutari & Cardoso, Parisi Speed School, Wegmans, Express Mart, Sysco Syracuse, the Jefferson Clinton Hotel, Clay Panthers, and other NFL players past and present that will also be in attendance, this camp is sure to be something memorable for Central NY.

Everyone involved is 100% committed to ensuring that this camp is a success and are eager to participate in motivating local kids to greatness.

