Jimmy Graham By The Numbers

Apr 24, 2010 at 03:12 AM

1 – The number of years that Graham played football at the University of Miami. The tight end appeared in 120 games for UM's basketball team prior to joining the football squad in 2009.

2 – The number of University of Miami tight ends on the Saints roster as Graham joins Jeremy Shockey

5 – The number of touchdown grabs by Graham in 2009, despite catching just 17 passes. Also the number of players selected from the University of Miami, The Saints' practice week home in preparations for Super Bowl XLIV. Graham is the first player from the Coral Gables campus to have been chosen by the Saints since WR Wesley Carroll was picked in the second round in 1991.

28 – Following the selection of Graham, the number of times a tight end has been selected by the Saints in the draft.

