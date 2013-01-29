 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Jefferson Parish Announces The Saints Courage House At The Ricky Jackson Community Hope Center

Event will take place Friday at the former Hope Haven Center

Jan 29, 2013 at 09:55 AM
jackson_hall_of_fame.jpg

NEWS RELEASE

JEFFERSON PARISH, LOUISIANA

January 29, 2013

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JEFFERSON PARISH ANNOUNCES THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS COURAGE HOUSE AT THE RICKEY JACKSON COMMUNITY HOPE CENTER

Jefferson Parish, Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and the New Orleans Saints are proud to announce the New Orleans Saints Courage House at the Rickey Jackson Community Hope Center.

The event will take place at the former Hope Haven Center

Friday, February 1, 2013

10:00 AM

1150 Barataria Boulevard

Marrero, Louisiana

The Rickey Jackson Community Hope Center joins the Courage House National Support Network in providing mentoring, professional mental health counseling, vocational/educational training, abusive behavior management therapy, nurturing, and hope for abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area. The Center will be the 23rd of its kind within the Courage House Network in the United States.

The Courage House National Support Network was established in 1989 by the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation through a partnership among the Foundation, the NFL, NFL Charities, the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), NFL Films, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and NFL Alumni. The partnership demonstrates compassion and a commitment to heightening awareness of the issue of child abuse in our country while working to help improve the lives of children who suffer from such mistreatment.

This year is particularly special as the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary at the annual Awards Gala in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 18, 2013.

It has taken years of hard work and commitment from Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, former New Orleans Saints Linebacker and 1990 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, to see this dream evolve into reality with the support of many partners and sponsors.

Join us at 10:00 AM on February 1, 2013, as we announce the opening of the New Orleans Saints Courage House at the Rickey Jackson and Community Hope Center.

#

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints, Verizon partner to host 'Truth be Told: From the Stacks to the Streets' exhibition and community discussion

Inaugural traveling exhibition will focus on Black history, sports, and civil rights
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons raise $600,000 in 50/50 Raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Contributions will go towards Team Gleason and Tackle ALS
news

Ryan donates gameday suite to Son of a Saint for Saints regular season finale vs. Falcons

Local groups enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' game vs. Atlanta
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Gayle Benson makes historic donation for new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

State-of-the-art facility to reflect the caliber of Louisiana's top-ranked pediatric program
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2023 season 

Ten honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
Advertising