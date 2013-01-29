Jefferson Parish Announces The Saints Courage House At The Ricky Jackson Community Hope Center

NEWS RELEASE

JEFFERSON PARISH, LOUISIANA

January 29, 2013

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JEFFERSON PARISH ANNOUNCES THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS COURAGE HOUSE AT THE RICKEY JACKSON COMMUNITY HOPE CENTER

Jefferson Parish, Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and the New Orleans Saints are proud to announce the New Orleans Saints Courage House at the Rickey Jackson Community Hope Center.

The event will take place at the former Hope Haven Center

Friday, February 1, 2013

10:00 AM

1150 Barataria Boulevard

Marrero, Louisiana

The Rickey Jackson Community Hope Center joins the Courage House National Support Network in providing mentoring, professional mental health counseling, vocational/educational training, abusive behavior management therapy, nurturing, and hope for abused, neglected, and at-risk children throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area. The Center will be the 23rd of its kind within the Courage House Network in the United States.

The Courage House National Support Network was established in 1989 by the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation through a partnership among the Foundation, the NFL, NFL Charities, the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), NFL Films, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and NFL Alumni. The partnership demonstrates compassion and a commitment to heightening awareness of the issue of child abuse in our country while working to help improve the lives of children who suffer from such mistreatment.

This year is particularly special as the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary at the annual Awards Gala in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 18, 2013.

It has taken years of hard work and commitment from Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, former New Orleans Saints Linebacker and 1990 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, to see this dream evolve into reality with the support of many partners and sponsors.

Join us at 10:00 AM on February 1, 2013, as we announce the opening of the New Orleans Saints Courage House at the Rickey Jackson and Community Hope Center.