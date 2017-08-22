J.J. McCleskey to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Saturday

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back and special teams star J.J. McCleskey will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Saturday from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m., prior to the Saints home game against the Houston Texans. McCleskey will be available for autographs and pictures.

McCleskey, who played eight seasons in the NFL, played in 32 games for the Saints from 1993-96, recording an interception and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The museum is open for two hours prior to each New Orleans Saints home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. The museum is free of charge on game days to all holding tickets to the game.